Drunk man admits groping a mum in front of her two children in Sunderland city centre

A man has admitted drunkenly groping a mum in broad daylight as she walked in Sunderland city centre with her children and husband.

Nathan John Thomas Slee was in the back of a friend’s car as they drove through the area on May 27.

Slee, 26, got out of the vehicle and saw the woman crossing a road with the youngsters.

He then proceeded to grab the victim on the breast before leaving the scene.

The registration of the car was traced and Slee was arrested.

On being taken to a police station he was found to have a white bag containing cocaine in his possession.

Prosecutor Jeanette Smith told a hearing at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court: “The evidence in this case comes from the victim.

“She was out with her husband, her daughter, her son and her mother-in-law.

“As she was crossing the road she became aware of a Ford Focus vehicle.

“The defendant was sitting in the back seat.”

The victim said in a statement: “He grabbed my breast and said “oi oi”.

“The other passengers in the car told him to pack it in. He was laughing.

“My breast was quite sore and he pulled it quite hard.

“Everytime I think about it I started to cry.

“I can’t believed that someone would do this. I feel scared and violated.”

In interview Slee, who admitted charges of sexual assault and possession of a Class A drug, said he was drunk at the time he grabbed the woman and could not remember the incident happening.

Defence solicitor Charlie Carr said: “This is best described by Mr Slee as a moment of madness.”

Chairman of the bench David Gostling adjourned the case so that the Probation Service can make a report on the defendant told Slee, of Linthorpe, in Ryhope: “You have pleaded guilty to these offences which you will get credit for.

“The sentence level must be in the area of community order or custody.

“Hopefully you will be able to persuade the Probation officer this is not your normal way of life and the court does not need to send you to prison.”

Slee will be back at court for sentencing on September 20.