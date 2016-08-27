Video firm bids for Sunderland business title

the pdf of portfolio business logos needs updating to include northumbrian water. i have attached the old pdf and the new northumbrian water logo to add to it.

Two passionate entrepreneurs are hoping to be in the frame for honours with their production agency.

If we win it would be amazing, but we want to raise awareness as well. We want to meet new people and new businesses Matt Eyre

Former University of Sunderland students Matt Eyre and Rob Parsons set up Roar Motion in 2014. It specialises in video production and graphics design and has already worked with major clients in the fields of trains, gas, and personal training.

They are doing so well, they have already won a Royal Television Society award for a live music show, and an inter-university honour which they picked up in Huddersfield from the Duke of York.

Now they are hoping to add a Sunderland Echo Portfolio Business Award to their successes after becoming one of the latest nominations. Co-director Matt said; “That would be amazing but we also want to raise awareness. We want to meet new people and new businesses that we could work with in some way.”

The two men met through university where Matt studied digital film production and Rob studied video and new media.

“We did a bunch of projects together which were successful,” said Matt.

They decided to move into business and established Roar Motion which handles everything from wedding videos to promotional work on behalf of other companies.

The firm joins a growing list of nominations for the awards, in which the nomination deadline is looming.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Maxim, Quayside Exchange, K&L Groundworks, UKasl, North East Business & Innovation Centre (BIC), Gentoo, Age UK Sunderland, The Bridges, Stagecoach North East, TTR Barnes, Sunderland College and Northumbrian Water.

To nominate, send your name, address and telephone number, the name of the person or business you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

State which category your nomination applies to (from the list of categories) and provide a description of the reasons for your nomination (no more than 300 words). Post your nomination to: Nicola Meldrum, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA, or email nicola.meldrum@jpress.co.uk or lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Nominations must be received by September 2.