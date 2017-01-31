Brave youngster Brooklyn makes Best of Wearside awards night just days after major surgery

A proud mum has spoken of her daughter’s incredible battle against cancer after she attended an awards night less than a week after undergoing major surgery.

Seven-year-old Brooklyn Hutchinson was diagnosed with a Wilms’ Tumour in her right kidney in August 2015.

Cancer sufferer Brooklyn Hutchinson, seven, with mum Joanne Hutchinson.

The following month, brave Brooklyn underwent chemotherapy -which caused her to temporarily lose the use of her legs and arms- and also had her right kidney removed.

That October, Brooklyn was given the all clear and by February 2016, Brooklyn - who lives with mum Joanne, dad Shaun and eleven-year-old brother Jay Hutchinson - was well enough to go back to classes at Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Peterlee.

But last August, the family were given the devastating news that a routine scan at the Royal Victoria Infirmary had found a second Wilms’ Tumour in her right lung.

“Everything was going great but then last July she started going downhill,” mum Joanne Hutchinson, 39, said.

Cancer sufferer Brooklyn Hutchinson, seven.

“She started going off her food and I knew then that something was wrong.

“I took her to the GP and he said that because of her history we were best off taking her up to the RVI to get checked.

“That was on August 15 and it was then that doctors found a Wilms’ Tumour on her right lung.”

Brooklyn had to undergo more doses of chemotherapy and her family even feared that her condition may be terminal.

Cancer sufferer Brooklyn Hutchinson, seven.

Then on Thursday, January 12, 2017, she had half her lung removed at the RVI.

Incredibly, the youngster was well enough to go home just five days after her major surgery.

Brooklyn’s bravery was recognised with a Child of Courage Award at this year’s Best of Wearside Awards.

Just two days after returning home, Brooklyn made it along to the awards night and joined other inspirational youngsters on stage to collect her award at the Stadium of Light on January 19.

Cancer sufferer Brooklyn Hutchinson in hospital.

And mum Joanne, from Hamilton Street, Peterlee, said she couldn’t be prouder of her little girl.

“I am so proud of her,” she said. “She just gets everybody through it with her positivity.

“She is still undergoing chemotherapy at the moment and will need some radiotherapy but our fingers are crossed that she makes a full recovery.”

Cancer sufferer Brooklyn Hutchinson in hospital.

Brooklyn with the rest of the winners in the Sunderland Echo Best of Wearside Awards at the Stadium of Light.