Bradley Lowery's family 'treasuring every second' with the sick youngster

The family of brave youngster Bradley Lowery say they are making the most of the time they have left with him.

The six-year-old has captured the hearts of the nation with his courage while fighting cancer.

A few days ago the Blackhall boy's heartbroken family broke the devastating news that doctors feared he has just weeks to live.

Now, they say they are trying to make every second count.

On his Facebook page, Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma, his mum, Gemma, said: "Bradley's condition has not really changed over the weekend.

"He is in less pain due to the radio therapy and the increase in his pain medication. This is lovely for us to see as it's horrendous seeing him in pain.

"Bradley has been sleeping a lot but when he is awake he is managing to play a little and give us some of them lovely smiles.

"We are just making every moment count and treasuring every second with him.

"Thank you for the continued support."

Tests last week revealed the worst that tumours in Bradley's body had grown at a rapid rate.

Bradley, a huge Sunderland AFC fan, has struck up a friendship with departing Sunderland footballer Jermain Defoe, who he met while being a mascot for the club.

So much so that last month Bradley was joined by striker Defoe and Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone for his birthday party. The celebrations also included fire-eaters, a funfair, marquee, jugglers and stilt-walkers.