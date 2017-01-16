Asian magician Ning is set to wow audiences during the South Tyneside International Magic Festival

Leading Asian magician Ning: Mind Magic Mistress has been confirmed to appear at this year’s South Tyneside International Magic Festival.

The Singapore star will be aiming to dazzle audiences and magic professionals alike when she heads to South Shields for this year’s event, which will take place from March 16 to 19.

Widely regarded as one of the top magicians in South East Asia, Ning will appear in the first of two International Gala Shows at The Customs House, taking to the stage alongside fellow magic stars Mahdi Gilbert and Asi Wind.

As well as appearing in the public show, Ning will also speak in front of magic professionals during the weekend. She is also set to take part in a question and answer session with film maker R Paul Wilson following a screening of his documentary film ‘Our Magic’.

She said: “I am very excited to be coming to the South Tyneside International Magic Festival as it looks to be a fantastic event/ It will be a new experience for me, and one I am very much looking forward to.

“The festival is one which appeals to the public and professionals, and I’m thrilled to be taking part in both areas. I am attending as part of a strong line up and I am honoured to be a part of this year’s event. I can’t wait to see what South Shields has to offer.”

Now in its 14th year, South Tyneside International Magic Festival features three public shows along with a three-day convention for magic professionals,

Ning: Mind Magic Mistress will appear in the International Gala Show on Friday, March 17 at the Customs House.

Tickets start at £13 and are available from the Customs House.