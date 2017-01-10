Appeal to find missing woman, 28

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing woman.

Hannah Schofield, 28, was last seen in the Houghtonside area of Houghton around 10am on Tuesday, January 3.

She is described as being of slim build, 5ft 4in tall with long brown hair which she normally wears up.

She has a tattoo on her left wrist and was last seen wearing a black hoody, black waist length coat with white fur around the hood, black leggings, black “Ugg” style boots and carrying a black handbag.

She is possibly in the Durham area however her family are concerned as they have not seen her for a number of days which is out of character for her.

Hannah, or anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 247 040117.