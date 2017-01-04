Appeal to find missing man last seen in Scotland

Police are hoping to trace a Wearside man who was last seen in Scotland.

Adrian Lee, 58, who is from the Oxclose area of Washington, was last sighted at the Forth Road Bridge, near Edinburgh, on Monday.

He was driving a blue Toyota Aygo at the time.

Northumbria Police have tweeted: “Pls help find Adrian Lee, 58, missing from Washington.

“Last seen Monday PM at Forth Road Bridge @policescotland.”

No further details have yet been released.

Anyone with information on Mr Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101.