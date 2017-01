One lane of the A19 was closed for a short time this afternoon, after a man climbed over the barriers of a bridge across the road.

The man was sighted on the bridge, just north of the A690 junction, and has now been persuaded to climb back to safety.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We did have a male on the wrong side of the barrier.

"He is now on the correct side and speaking to our officers.

"The incident only lasted a matter of minutes."