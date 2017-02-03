You couldn’t get enough of this tasty Sunderland treat

Scrumptious Maws pies got your taste buds tingling and your memories working in overdrive.

We asked you to look at a photograph of the Maws premises in Villette Road in Sunderland and 40,000 of you took a look at the post on social media.

Villette Road and the Maws shop in 1977.

The common consensus was that the pies were delicious, especially with a bag of peas and gravy.

We’re delighted that 180 of you shared your comments on the Sunderland favourite, including John Paterson who said: “Out of grange park school straight to mars pies a bag of peas and gravy eat them and get my dinner when I got home good appetite in those days.”

Richie Samuelson recalled: “My driving instructor got me to parallel park outside so he could nip in and get pie peas and gravy x 2. True story.”

Lots of you reminded us of the other Maws shops which sold just as delicious products.

Niv Hutchinson said: “The original maws pies was south hylton in the 60s used to come round the estates in a blue transit van.”

Karen Miller said: “I used to live at pennywell, van used to come round and we took pan out for peas and gravy, never tasted better since,”

Mary Theresa Steel told us: “I used to ride down to Villette Rd evry Sat morning on my bike for Maws pies for Sat dinnertime.”

Christine Green commented: “Villette road in it’s hey day , happy memories.”

Villette Road, Hendon, Sunderland.

And Julie Garland said: “The best, I miss them.”

You also asked if we had any more vintage photographs of Villette Road and we were happy to oblige.

So take a look at these images of the street including some from 1959, and a more recent shot which was taken in 2010.

Villette Road showing Luxdons in 1959.

