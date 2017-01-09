What are your favourite memories of Sunderland's Seaburn Centre?

With the news that Sunderland’s Seaburn Centre leisure facility will be closing in March this year, we thought it would be lovely to go through our archives and dig out some photographs showing the centre in its heyday.

From sequence dancing to junior footballers, and friendly tea dances to attempting to break world records.

Sequence dancing at the Seaburn Centre in 1990.

Were you one of the giant cabbage growers seen in one of the more unusual images?

Who remembers attending the dancing sessions at the centre? Are you still toe-tapping?

Maybe you were one of the dance instructors who held the sessions? Or maybe you were one of the ladies who won the Movement and Dance competition in 1991?

The Seaburn Centre has also been the venue for exhibitors to display their art shows, a starting point for charity walkers in the Grace House Midnight Walk, schools’ five-a-side football tournaments, numerous antique shows, and don’t forget the meeting point for the annual Sunderland Boxing Day Dip.

We would love for you to share your memories of the Seaburn Centre with us. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk