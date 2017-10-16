Watch our slideshow of shopping memories across the Sunderland area

Just about everybody loves a bit of shopping now and then – some more than others, and for some it is a definite no no.

But there are those who really enjoy their retail therapy, while for others it is all about the area the shops are based.

Sea Road, in Sunderland, in 1962.

Looking through this week’s selection of archived photographs brings all sorts of memories flooding back.

How many started their ‘working life’ in one of these shops – for example a Saturday job at Marks & Spencer, the Co-op or Littlewoods?

Take a look at our 1961 Blandford Street photograph. What a variety of shops.

When this picture was taken it was said that: “Since the late war, Blandford Street has become one of the busiest shopping centres in Sunderland.”

Of course, it wasn’t just Sunderland that had busy little shopping areas.

What about Church Street in Seaham and Newbottle Street in Houghton-le-Spring?

Take a look at the photographs on the pages, do you recognise any of the shops and areas?

Email chris.cordner@ jpress.co.uk with your memories of these areas.