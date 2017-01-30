Pictures show changing face of Fawcett Street in Sunderland

Fawcett Street is one of the main streets in Sunderland city centre, and for some it is ‘the main street’.

This week we have e dug deep into our picture archive for this selection showing Fawcett Street’s changes through the 1970s.

Fawcett Street pictured in August 1979.

We are all familiar with the demolition of the much-loved Sunderland Town Hall, which was demolished in 1971.

But what about other changes as we walk along Fawcett Street and see popular shops Binns, Woolworths, Northern Goldsmiths.

Did you have a particular shop that was your favourite, and why?

In the early ‘70s the Sunderland Echo reported “Plans are afoot to restore Fawcett Street to some of its former glory as a shopping thoroughfare.

“A facelift of the shop front and facades is planned by Sunderland Corporation and the comments of shop-owners are being sought for the plan.”

Do you recognise yourself in the crowds congratulating the 1973 FA Cup winners as they parade down Fawcett Street?

