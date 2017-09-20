Which TV shows, films and celebrities inspired baby names?

Life imitated art for parents in England and Wales last year, as baby names inspired by TV shows and celebrities proved popular.

The likes of Finn, Arlo, Ezra, Felicity, Aria and Luna showed big surges in popularity in 2016, in data released by the Office for National Statistics.

Game Of Thrones heroine Arya Stark appears to have been a hit among parents of baby girls, with the slightly different version, Aria, being given to 926 girls last year. The name rose to 67th place from 100th in 2015.

Arlo, perhaps made famous by 2015 Disney film The Good Dinosaur, was boosted 53 places to number 49, with 1,285 boys given the name.

Similarly Finn, a name popularised by the 2015 Star Wars film, stormed to 100th place after gaining 26 points.

Elsewhere, Harry Potter may have been a welcome theme for baby girls, with Luna rising 52 places to 78th. The name, which belonged to character Luna Lovegood and Harry Potter's daughter, has been on a sharp rise since 2011.

While the Game Of Thrones, Star Wars and Disney films influenced parents, a few names made popular by famous faces also gained several places to reach the top 100.

Parents continued to take a liking to Harper for baby girls, which, given to Victoria and David Beckham's daughter in 2011, took 44th place. The name has seen the highest jump into the top 100 over 10 years, climbing more than 2,000 places since 2006.

Meanwhile, royal names Charlotte and George also climbed the rankings. George was the third most popular name for baby boys last year while Charlotte ranked 12th most popular across England and Wales.

Siobhan Freegard, founder of parenting site ChannelMum.com, said: "While the top of the names chart has stayed almost steady, there are some very strong new name trends coming through in the lower end. Royal names are still ruling with George in third place for boys and Charlotte climbing 13 places in a year, following the birth of the new Princess."

"The most popular new boys' names are from a galaxy far, far away. Both Finn - from the Force Awakens - and Ezra from Star Wars Rebels - are double-digit climbers.

"Also surging in popularity for boys is Arlo, which has been a celeb favourite for the last few years. Stars including Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, plus Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll, have both named their tots Arlo recently and taken to social media to popularise the name.

"Meanwhile ethereal and natural names are the fastest-growing fashion for girls. Aria has been popularised by Game Of Thrones where it is spelt Arya, but given a modern twist by parents with a new spelling. Moon-inspired name Luna has leapt by a huge 52 places while Willow, Iris and Ivy all continue to creep up the chart."