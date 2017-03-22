Mind-reading, super strength and heat vision to cook dinner - 55% of kids think their parents have super powers

Kids really do think their parents are superheroes - with more than half believing their mums can read their minds.

A survey of 1,000 children aged between six and eight revealed 55% reckon their parents could actually be superheroes or villains in disguise. And the powers below are what kids believe their mum is most likely to have.

More than a third suspect their mums and dads have a secret hidden lair where they keep their crime-fighting paraphernalia - and six in 10 believe their dad is capable of inhuman feats of strength.

And when it comes to the daily tasks parents would use their super powers to complete, one in two kids think their folks would utilise their super-hearing to keep tabs on them when they were out of sight, and 55% imagine their parents would use their telepathic skills to get in their heads.

Additionally, 43% think super strength would make carrying shopping bags home effortless, and 35% would flash-cook dinner with their heat-vision.

A spokesperson from Ripley's Believe It Or Not!, which commissioned the research, said: "From super-human abilities to hidden lairs and colourful costumes, it's lovely to discover the vivid characters parents inspire in their kids.