Taylor Wimpey supports Washington community group

Taylor Wimpey North East has shown its support for Washington’s The Little Onion Club, a not-for-profit community interest group, with a £500 donation.

This donation will help fund the group’s work in the local community and forms part of Taylor Wimpey’s wider commitment to the community around its Stoneridge Hall development.

Specifically, the £500 will go towards the group’s 'Child Poverty' programme, ensuring that children who may otherwise be unable to afford membership fees can continue participating in activities.

The funding will also go towards officially sponsoring the club's family Christmas party, which will allow free entry for all the children of the club.

Vicky Calder, Lead Coordinator, Founder and Director of The Little Onion Club said, “We are absolutely over the moon with this generous donation from Taylor Wimpey.

"This money will make a real difference in keeping our children happy, active and smiling. Both our staff and the children are incredibly grateful for this support."

Georgia Crosby, Marketing Executive at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are delighted to support The Little Onion Club by contributing towards their ‘Child Poverty’ programme, and we hope this makes a real difference.

"We're not just about building great homes, we also care about giving back to the communities where we build.

"It means the world to us knowing our donation will help kids continue to learn and grow together.”

The Little Onion Club is located close to Taylor Wimpey’s Stoneridge Hall development.

To find out more about the development and the homes available, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/washington/stoneridge-hall.