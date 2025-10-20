Sunderland man wins Higher Apprentice of the Year

L-R Chris Wood of Pyrocel, John Elliott and Ethan Roberts from Access Training.

A high-achieving 24-year-old, from Sunderland, has beaten hundreds of apprentices to be crowned North East England’s ‘Higher Apprentice of the Year’ at the regional final of the National Apprenticeship Awards.

John Elliott - an Access Training apprentice and engineer at Pyrocel - impressed the judges by doubling the capacity of his employer’s installations department, increasing revenue by 30%, and excelling in a management position usually held by someone double his age.

After completing A-Levels at St Robert of Newminster Sixth Form in Washington, John came to Gateshead-based Access Training as a shy, underconfident 18-year-old with a natural ability in maths and engineering, and a desire to earn while he learned.

He embarked on a Level 3 Apprentice Fire Alarm Installer course and was placed with Newcastle-based fire and security provider, Pyrocel.

John Elliott at the National Apprenticeship Awards North East final.

He was the first in his class to complete the apprenticeship in just 2.5 years and then enrolled on a Level 4 Project Management Apprenticeship with Access Training where he said he “discovered a passion for organisation and problem-solving”.

John has seen rapid career progression including two promotions and a 60% pay increase since starting with Pyrocel where he is now a project engineer overseeing a team of installers and £2.4million worth of projects annually.

John said of his award win: “I am feeling very proud. When I began my apprenticeship, I was reserved and lacked confidence but with the support from Access Training and my employer, my apprenticeship has changed my life and I’m passionate about showing others where apprenticeships can lead.

“My long-term ambition is to progress into senior leadership and contribute to my company’s continued growth.”

John Elliott on stage collecting his award for North East Higher Apprentice of the Year 2025.

John will now go on to the national final of the National Apprenticeship Awards in London on November 26 at The Royal Lancaster hotel.

Ethan Roberts, curriculum lead, security and emergency systems, at Access Training, said: “We could immediately see that John had enormous potential.

"What he has achieved and the results he is delivering in such a short space of time, and at just 23-years-old, is remarkable.

"Pyrocel’s managing director is beyond pleased with the return on investment from John’s apprenticeships.”

Access Training apprentice, John Elliott, winning Higher Apprentice of the Year 2025.

Access Training is an award-winning training provider based in Gateshead and has helped thousands of people start and develop careers.

It offers apprenticeships at intermediate, advanced and higher levels in a wide range of occupational areas.

For information call 0191 490 2377 or email [email protected].