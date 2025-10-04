Sunderland foundations unite to shine a light on Organ Donation Week

The Beacon of Light joined major landmarks across the UK

The Foundation of Light has joined forces with the Red Sky Foundation and together they turned the Sunderland skyline pink to highlight the importance of organ donation.

The Foundation of Light also invited Red Sky Foundation to talk to its visitors and staff about organ donation and the importance of opening up the topical conversation with loved ones.

The Beacon of Light joined major landmarks across the UK that are supporting Organ Donation Week by illuminating their buildings with pink light in solidarity with the 8,000 people currently waiting for a life-saving transplant.

Pink is the colour of the NHS Organ Donor Card, and the striking displays are designed to spark conversations, break down the taboos around organ donation, and encourage more people to confirm their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Red Sky Foundation were at the Great North Run last month.

Sergio Petrucci, founder of Red Sky Foundation, said: “It is fantastic that two charities can come together to raise awareness for such an important topic.

"Organ donation is something many people find difficult to talk about, but that silence is the very reason there aren’t enough donors and why there are 8,000 people waiting on the gift of life.

"If we or our children ever needed an organ transplant, most of us wouldn’t hesitate to accept that precious gift. That’s why it’s so important we all do our bit to make sure others have the same chance.”

Someone will die today waiting for a transplant. In the past year alone, more than 400 people in the UK lost their lives because the organ they so desperately needed never came.

Organ donation is a life-giving gift. Thousands of lives in the UK are saved or transformed each year by organ transplants.

Organs that can be donated include the heart, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, liver and small bowel, while tissue such as skin, bone, heart valves and corneas can also save and improve lives.

If you want to become a donor after you die, you could save and improve the lives of up to nine people through organ donation.

It takes two minutes to sign up, and you could give the gift of life to up to nine people and their families.

Most of us would accept an organ if we needed one, but too few people are taking the vital step of recording their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Without it, families can be left with a difficult choice at an already heart-breaking time.

People from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds also face longer waits for transplants, as the best matches often come from donors of the same ethnicity.

You can choose which organs and tissues you wish to donate, update your preferences at any time, or withdraw if you change your mind. Registering now ensures your choice is known and respected.

Red Sky Foundation supports the families of children and adults living in hospital waiting for the gift of life with a mission to break the silence around organ donation and the heart charity is keen on building local partnerships to amplify the message long after Organ Donation Week ends.

CEO of the Foundation of Light Lesley Spuhler OBE DL added, “Raising awareness of organ donation is a life-changing message, and we’re delighted to support Red Sky Foundation's vital work within our community.”

To find out more the Red Sky Foundation have a page on their website with lots of information and links to the NHS Donor Register www.redskyfoundation.com.