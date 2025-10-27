South Shields Care Home Leads the Way in Inclusive Dementia Care with British Sign Language Training

Ashlea Mews care team with resident

Ashlea Mews Care Home is being praised for its person-centred approach to dementia care, having supported four of its colleagues to achieve certification in British Sign Language (BSL) training to better assist residents who are both deaf and living with dementia.

Colleagues at the home recently completed a six-week BSL training course to better connect with residents who live with hearing impairments.

Delivered by local provider ‘Sign It Here’, the training covered a range of practical and care-focused topics, from fingerspelling and emotional expressions to essential vocabulary around personal care, nutrition, and even a bespoke segment on joinery.

This was included specifically for resident James Ward, who is deaf and lives with dementia and often believes he is still working as a joiner.

“This has made a massive difference not only to our residents but to the whole atmosphere in the home,” said Vicki Yeoman, Home Manager.

“Our colleagues were genuinely excited to take part and have embraced the training with heart and enthusiasm. It's created stronger bonds, reduced distress, made us a more inclusive home and brought real joy to everyday interactions.”

For resident James, the difference has been life-changing. Once distressed and frustrated by communication barriers, James is now calmer, more engaged, and no longer requires regular doses of Lorazepam.

“Being able to sign with James has opened up a whole new world for him - and for us,” Debby Caudwell, Care Assistant, shared.

Another resident, Nok, who is also deaf and lives with dementia, praised the team’s effort, saying, “You’ve done amazing.”

James’s social worker, Sharon Wildgoose, echoed the sentiment, describing Ashlea Mews as a care home she would “highly recommend.”

The impact extends beyond the residents themselves. James’s partner, May, has seen first-hand how improved communication has transformed her loved one’s quality of life. “It's changed both their lives,” Vicki said.

A number of colleagues stood out during the training for their passion and dedication, including Vicki Scott, who showed exceptional initiative and commitment to learning BSL.

Colleagues Debby Caudwell and Racheal Gibson also embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly, along with the wider care team, all of whom embedded the skills into their daily routines.

The home is looking to support further BSL training for colleagues, as the appetite among the care team is clear.

“There’s a real buzz and pride around what we’ve achieved - and many more want to be part of it.” Said Vicki Yeoman.

Located on Stanhope Parade, South Shields, Ashlea Mews Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and North of England.

The home offers residential care, residential dementia care, and short-term respite care, and is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/ashlea-mews-south-shields

For more information on Orchard Care Homes, please call 01423 859859. Every home in its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.