Seal of Excellence for site manager of development at historic country estate in County Durham

Anthony Church with his Seal of Excellence at the Pride in the Job regional awards ceremony (Image credit: NHBC)

A prestigious construction industry award has been presented to the site manager at Bellway’s Hedworths Green at Lambton Park development in County Durham.

Anthony Church has been awarded the Seal of Excellence in the National House Building Council’s Pride in the Job awards – one of 16 site managers in the North East region to be recognised in this way for the excellence of their work.

The Pride in the Job North East regional awards ceremony took place at Royal Armouries New Dock Hall in Leeds.

More than 8,000 building sites were considered in the first stage of the Pride in the Job competition, with Quality Awards presented nationwide to the top five per cent of site managers. Those winners were then considered for the Seal of Excellence – awarded to the top one per cent nationally.

Site Manager Anthony Church, left, who has won an NHBC Seal of Excellence for his work at Bellway’s Hedworths Green at Lambton Park development near Chester-le-Street, with Assistant Site Manager Daniel Brown. (Image credit: Bellway)

Anthony, 37, who lives in Newton Aycliffe, said: “A Seal of Excellence is an immense accolade, and I am so proud to receive it.

“Managing construction at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, which is a historic site, requires exceptionally high standards and clear communication. My assistant site manager Daniel Brown and trainee assistant site manager Sophie Curtis have worked very hard with me to set and maintain those high standards and to ensure precise communication with everyone on site at every stage.

“Winning a Quality Award is a significant achievement in itself, so being recognised as a site manager who excels and goes even beyond that high standard to receive a Seal of Excellence is immensely satisfying.”

Anthony, who entered the construction industry as an apprentice joiner at the age of 17, previously won a Quality Award for his work at Bellway’s Abbey Heights development in Callerton, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, in 2022.

Bellway Durham Head of Construction Dan Ferguson said: “We are creating a development of 145 thoughtfully designed luxury homes within a historic country estate at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, featuring 87 different elevations and 17 house styles. The construction of this development requires an exceptional site manager and in Anthony Church we have exactly that.

“Congratulations go to Anthony and his team who have worked so hard to reach the standards required to achieve a Seal of Excellence.”

To find out more about the homes being built by an award-winning site manager at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/durham/hedworths-green-at-lambton-park