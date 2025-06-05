Scott McGlynn rubs shoulders with Orlando Bloom at Deep Cover premiere

It was a night of glamour and Hollywood sparkle as actor Scott McGlynn joined the cast Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and Nick Mohammed at the world premiere of Deep Cover out June 12 on Amazon prime.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott, 38, looked effortlessly stylish in a crisp white blazer and fitted check trousers as he posed for photos outside the venue. Teaming the look with a clean white tee and standout two-tone brogues, the presenter made a fashionable statement while keeping things classic and cool.

He was all smiles on the carpet, chatting with press and fans ahead of the screening of Deep Cover—an Amazon Prime Video action-thriller set to hit screens on June 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott’s appearance comes during a busy time for the star, who’s currently hosting the fifth series of his hit celebrity skincare talk show Celebrity Skin Talk. Known for his polished interviews and A-list guest list, Scott has fast become one of the most recognisable faces in online entertainment.

Scott McGlynn - Deep Over World Premiere

He’s no stranger to the screen either, having appeared in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special and cult horror flicks like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

While Orlando and Bryce may have led the film cast, Scott certainly brought his own red carpet moment—proving once again he’s a regular on the scene and one to watch.