Scott McGlynn rubs shoulders with Orlando Bloom at Deep Cover premiere
Scott, 38, looked effortlessly stylish in a crisp white blazer and fitted check trousers as he posed for photos outside the venue. Teaming the look with a clean white tee and standout two-tone brogues, the presenter made a fashionable statement while keeping things classic and cool.
He was all smiles on the carpet, chatting with press and fans ahead of the screening of Deep Cover—an Amazon Prime Video action-thriller set to hit screens on June 12.
Scott’s appearance comes during a busy time for the star, who’s currently hosting the fifth series of his hit celebrity skincare talk show Celebrity Skin Talk. Known for his polished interviews and A-list guest list, Scott has fast become one of the most recognisable faces in online entertainment.
He’s no stranger to the screen either, having appeared in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special and cult horror flicks like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.
While Orlando and Bryce may have led the film cast, Scott certainly brought his own red carpet moment—proving once again he’s a regular on the scene and one to watch.