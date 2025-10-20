Half term Halloween fun at Sunderland Libraries

Spooky IPads

A spooky programme of half-term events is taking place across Sunderland libraries this month.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities will run from October 25 to 31 at the Creative Smart City Hubs at Houghton and Washington libraries and the City Library at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

Most Popular

All events are free to attend and there is a range of sessions for young people of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyday throughout the holidays each venue will be hosting its own Kids Halloween Costume Exchange where gently used kids’ costumes can be dropped off and a free piece of 'new to you' attire picked up in time for trick or treating.

For the under fours, there will be Rhyme and Shine sessions at each site, providing a chance to enjoy singing, dancing and playing musical instruments – there will even be a Halloween themed story time at the end.

There will be Creepy Crafts events for those slightly older to create their own monsters, skeletons and spooky spiders.

The hubs at Houghton and Washington will each be running Spooky iPads, where those aged eight and over can have a go at creating their own spooky art and animations using digital software and craft materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both venues will also be running Craft Core sessions for 12 to 18-year-olds, allowing them to enjoy some super relaxed, Halloween themed crafting.

It will be popcorn at the ready on Monday, October 27, when the Washington hub will be screening SCOOB and on Friday, October 31, Goosebumps will be shown at the Houghton hub.

At City Library on Wednesday, October 29, Star Bright Arts will be delivering Early Years SEND Sensory Storytelling for under-fives, with accessible Makaton, movement and music, meaning little ones can enjoy playful stories in a safe, welcoming space that encourages imagination, interaction and fun.

Following that on the Wednesday, there will be a spooky sensory story session for ages three to eight. It will also include a craft activity — perfect for creative play, family bonding and making memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Beth Jones, Cabinet Member of Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “There’s a fabulous range of Halloween themed activity available to enjoy at our libraries during half-term and I’m sure all those who take part in the sessions will thoroughly enjoy them.”

In addition to the free half term activity, the Washington hub will also be hosting a series of Maker Space workshops where attendees will be able to design and make their own mugs, caps and Halloween lanterns.

There is a free taster day on Saturday, October 25, before the full, paid for workshops later in the month.

For more information about all the events, including dates and times, visit https://www.culturehousesunderland.co.uk/events.