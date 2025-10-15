Durham Cricket Foundation supports NSPCC's Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign, calling on parents in the North East to play their part

Durham Cricket Foundation supports Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign

Durham Cricket Foundation and the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) are calling on parents and carers across the North East to get involved in the Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year round campaign highlights the vital role parents play in their child’s sporting journey and encourages open conversations about the kind of support that helps children feel safe, confident and able to enjoy themselves.

Most Popular

In 2024/25, the NSPCC Helpline dealt with 623 contacts from adults concerned about a child’s welfare in a sports setting – an increase of 47 per cent on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than five million children and young people regularly taking part in activities outside of school, the NSPCC says it is essential that clubs, coaches and parents work together to ensure every child has a safe and positive sporting experience.

Durham Cricket Foundation CEO Graeme Weeks said: “We’re really proud to support Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week. Parents and carers play such a big role in a child’s sporting journey so it’s lovely to see a campaign that focuses on supporting them too. The way parents support children in sport can shape their confidence and how much they enjoy taking part - it’s those positive experiences that stay with them for life. We work closely with the NSPCC all year round and backing this campaign feels like a perfect fit.”

Backed nationally by Premier League icon and football pundit Alan Shearer, international swimmer Michael Gunning, England rugby sevens player and Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley (Fury), Newcastle United forward Shania Hayles and sports bodies including British Judo, British Volleyball and British Triathlon, this year’s theme Play Your Part asks parents to consider how they support their child before, during and after sport.

At the heart of this year’s campaign is a new video, launching on 6 October, which features children and parents talking about what kind of support makes the biggest difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents can also download a set of conversation starter questions to help them talk with their own child about what support works for them, while clubs can also access free resources to promote the campaign from the CPSU website.

Rachael Barker, Head of the CPSU, said: “The part a parent plays in their child’s sport can shape how they feel about themselves and their sport for years to come. This campaign gives parents the confidence to start conversations with their children, to listen, and to keep sport fun, respectful and safe.”

The campaign is also being accompanied by Lifelong Play, a new poem shared by athletes and ambassadors across social media, highlighting the lasting impact of positive parenting in sport which you can watch here.

Clubs, schools and community organisations in the North East are being encouraged to add the campaign to their calendars, share the video, display posters in venues and distribute resources to parents. The NSPCC hopes these tools will make it easier for families to focus on encouragement, respect and fun, rather than results or pressure.