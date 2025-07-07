Changes at Identity Consult - five new appointments and seven promotions across the firm

Award-winning consultancy Identity Consult (IC) has announced a series of personnel changes, welcoming five new team members and celebrating seven internal promotions.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is headquartered in Sunderland, with teams based in York, Birmingham, Salford and Preston. Among the new appointmentsis Warren Dodds who joined IC earlier this year and is the newly promoted Head of IC Safety. Operating from the North of England, this division delivers best-in-class health and safety consultancy services to clients across the country. The company has also welcomed Lisa Marie Bradley, who joins as Compliance and Governance Manager, in a rolemanaging company policy across the business.

The company also welcomes Abdulmalik Ajayi and Matthew Reid to the Sunderland office as Assistant Project Managers, as Andrew Milnes, Senior Director at Identity Consult, explained: "Our people are our greatest asset, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the team continue to grow in the North East. These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to building a business based on excellence and talent, supporting us to deliver the highest standards for our clients."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally there have been a series of internal promotions in the Sunderland Office including Clémence Tyrel de Poix who has been promoted to Consultant, Matthew Carline to Senior Consultant and James Treanor to Associate.

Warren Dodds - newly promoted Head of IC Safety.

Identity Consult now employs 69 colleagues across its five offices and is widely recognised for its expertise in project management, cost consultancy, employer’s agent services, principal designer roles, and wider development consultancy. The company was recently awarded the Investors in People Gold accreditation, affirming its position as an employer of choice in the UK construction sector.