BBC has announced its TV plans for the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals 🏉

It is time for the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

England will face Scotland, while France are taking on Ireland.

But how can you watch the action this weekend?

The Women’s Rugby World Cup has reached the knockout stages. After the captivating group games, it is the sharp end of the competition.

Hosts England have continued their unbeaten streak and the Red Roses are eyeing the ultimate prize. Defending champions New Zealand have remained strong and Canada are another major contender.

The quarter-finals are set to take place this weekend and all the action will be live on the BBC. It comes as BBC Sport announced its content from the tournament has racked up over 20 million views on social media alone.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: “The response to the Women’s Rugby World Cup so far has been phenomenal. These figures reflect not only the growing appetite for the women’s game, but also the impact of our commitment to telling these stories in fresh, creative and digitally accessible ways.”

How to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals?

The BBC coverage team for Women's Rugby World Cup | BBC

The tournament is being broadcast exclusively by the BBC this year. It has included matches live on both BBC TV channels and on iPlayer.

Starting today (September 13) the quarter-finals kick off with New Zealand v South Africa live from Exeter. Watch on BBC Two and iPlayer from 12.30pm. At 3.30pm watch Canada v Australia on BBC Two and iPlayer live from Bristol.

Tomorrow (September 14) France faces Ireland in Exeter. Watch live on BBC Two and iPlayer from 12.15pm.

The quarter-finals comes to a close with England v Scotland from Bristol. Watch on BBC One and iPlayer from 3.30pm.

You can listen to all of the matches on BBC Sounds as well.

Who is part of the BBC coverage?

Leading the charge, Gabby Logan and Ugo Monye head up the presenting team bringing viewers the best of the action from key venues across England. They’re joined by commentary heavyweights Sara Orchard, Andrew Cotter and Claire Thomas, with Sonja McLaughlan, Sarra Elgan and Elma Smit reporting pitch-side.

Adding world-class insight are World Cup winners Maggie Alphonsi and Katy Daley-McLean, former England head coach Simon Middleton, and legendary co-commentator Brian Moore, a powerhouse team offering unrivalled expertise and behind-the-scenes perspective.

Coverage of the home nations is bolstered by former Wales Captains Siwan Lillicrap and Philippa Tuttiett; Scotland internationals Deborah McCormack and Heather Lockhart and former Irish players Sene Naoupu and Anna Caplice will follow Ireland’s campaign throughout.

Bringing a burst of fan energy into the mix, former England 7’s player and current Gladiators superstar Jodie Ounsley will be on site at selected matches, capturing the drama and atmosphere from inside the grounds and following England’s journey throughout the competition.

