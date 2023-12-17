Wishing you a Jazzy Christmas at Sunderland's Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Edis brings his jazz talents to The Fire Station on Monday, December 18.

A Jazzy Christmas is returning to The Fire Station on Monday, December 18 with Paul Edis & Friends.

The Sunderland show features new arrangements by pianist and composer Paul Edis, performed by the velvet-voiced Jo Harrop and a nine-piece band.

Classic Christmas hits are reimagined as swinging big band numbers, sambas and much more.

The High Street West venue is also offering a meal and ticket package, which includes a two-course Christmas meal in the venue’s Engine Room bistro, a welcome drink and two of the best seats in the house to the show.

Paul Edis is regarded as one of the UK’s leading creative musicians, releasing several critically acclaimed recordings of new music in recent years.

He has built a reputation for consistently delivering new and original ideas, seeking to innovate within his work whilst always paying respect to both the jazz music traditions.

As well as leading his own sextet, trio and performing solo engagements, Paul works regularly with vocalist Jo Harrop. Their album When Winter Turns To Spring won Best Album at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2023.

Paul and Jo will be joined by Matt Anderson (sax), Emma Fisk (violin) Michael Dunlop (double bass)

Matt MacKellar (drums) Graham Hardy (trumpet) Jason Holcomb (trombone) Faye Thompson (alto sax/clarinet) and Megan Robinson (flute/piccolo).

The Fire Station director Tamsin Austin said: “Jazzy Christmas was a highlight of the Christmas season last year so we’re delighted to have Paul and Jo back this year.

"It’s a terrific, feel-good show and we know Paul, Jo and the band will get people into the Christmas spirit, and the dinner package means you can have a fantastic night out while not leaving our warm and cosy venue.

“You don’t need to be a jazz aficionado to like this show, but if you are, you’ll be blown away by the standard of musicianship from some of the leading lights on the UK jazz scene."

Tickets start from £17 and the dinner and show packages are available for £50. The show starts at 7.30pm.