BBC will be serving up every match live from Wimbledon 2025 🎾

Wimbledon is back and every match is live on TV.

Clare Balding leads the BBC’s coverage of the tournament.

But how can you watch the action at home?

Wimbledon is ready to serve up another dramatic tournament of tennis. The biggest stars in the game will be taking to the grass courts in London over the coming days and weeks.

It wouldn’t be summer without two weeks of eye-catching action from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Just make sure you have some strawberries near at hand - perhaps even a strawberry sandwich.

But how can you follow the action at home? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Wimbledon on in 2025?

The 138th edition of the iconic tennis tournament will begin today (June 30) and run through to Sunday, July 13. There will be almost two weeks of action and drama to look forward to.

The important dates include the women’s single’s final on Saturday, July 12 and of course the men’s single’s final on July 13.

Murry Mound at Wimbledon | Getty Images

How to watch Wimbledon on TV at home?

Once again the BBC will be broadcasting from the tournament - and in fact every match will be live, across TV and iPlayer. Coverage will be split across the Beeb’s main TV channels starting today on the opening day of the tennis.

Across the two weeks, Isa Guha kicks off the day’s action in the morning on BBC Two, before Clare Balding takes over in the afternoon as play continues into the evening on BBC One. Qasa Alom will host Today at Wimbledon daily throughout the tournament on BBC iPlayer available from 9pm in week 1 and 8pm in week 2, giving audiences instant access to highlights and expert analysis when and where they want them.

Every match will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with Centre Court matches offered in Ultra HD.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “Wimbledon is a truly special event - so many stories happening at once, so many countries represented, so many brilliant women and men problem-solving in real time as they try to go deep into the tournament.”

TNT/ Discovery+ will carry daily highlights and will also broadcast the men’s and women’s singles finals live on July 12 and 13.

Who are the Wimbledon presenters on BBC?

The Beeb’s presenting, pundit and commentary team includes the likes of Tim Henman, Gigi Salmon, Qasa Alom, Clare Balding, Isa Guha, Andy Stevenson and Andrew Castle.

Clare Badling and Isa Guha will lead the coverage on BBC One and Two respectively. Joining them in the studio will be a stellar line-up of tennis legends, including Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, and Tracy Austin, alongside Tim Henman and Annabel Croft, to provide their insight and analysis throughout the fortnight.

L-R: Tim Henman, Gigi Salmon, Qasa Alom, Clare Balding, Isa Guha, Andy Stevenson and Andrew Castle | BBC/Helen Murray

As the tournament reaches its gripping conclusion, Andy Stevenson will present coverage of the wheelchair finals.

Andrew Castle is among the commentators. The full list reads: Andrew Castle, Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Pat Cash, Naomi Cavaday, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft, Katherine Downes, Jo Durie, Colin Fleming, Paul Hand, Daniela Hantuchova, Dom Inglot, Abigail Johnson, Anne Keothavong, Robbie Koenig, David Law, Nick Lester, Alicia Molik, Ryan Harrison, John Lloyd, Ronald Mcintosh, Alison Mitchell, Nick Monroe, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Arvind Parmar, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Candy Reid, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Mel South, Andy Stevenson, Todd Woodbridge plus Jayant Mistry, Louise Hunt and Katie O’Brien for the Wheelchair events.

