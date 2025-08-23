Match of the Day has confirmed who will present the show tonight (August 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match of the Day is back for another weekend.

Premier League action resumes after a dramatic opening round.

But which of the new presenters will be on MOTD?

Viewers will get another taste of the new era of Match of the Day this weekend. Following the exit of Gary Lineker, a rotating cast of presenters will be taking on the hosting duties this season.

The trio of Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan will take turns to front the iconic programme. They will split duties between MOTD on Saturday/ Sunday and the Champions League show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match of the Day will air on every weekend throughout the Premier League season. See what to expect tonight.

Who is on Match of the Day today?

Match of the Day hosts: Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates | BBC / Charlie Clift

The flagship BBC highlight show will be back at 10.20pm tonight (August 23). It will mark the Saturday night debut of Kelly Cates as host.

She will be joined by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards. Both are regular analysts on the iconic sports programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOTD will feature highlights from six matches in total today, including Manchester City against Tottenham in the early kick-off. Two newly promoted sides, Burnley and Sunderland face each other, Wolves travel to Bournemouth, and Brentford welcome Aston Villa to West London.

Arsenal take on Leeds United, another promoted team, in the evening kick-off. There’s also action from the Friday night game between West Ham and Chelsea.

Kelly Cates said: “The older I get, the later my nerves kick in, so it'll probably be the night before that I won't sleep very well, and I'll do that thing of constantly waking up and checking my alarm hasn't forgotten to go off. I think to combat them, all you can do is prepare for it, all you can do is make sure you're really well prepped, that you've talked through everything, you've thought through everything, and then once you're on air, actually that’s not the scary bit: it’s all the buildup that's nerve-wracking.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Director of Sport, added: “From the first whistle to the last-minute drama, we’re right there with you. On the edge of our seats, refreshing the live page, wincing at referees or VAR, shouting at the TV, arguing in the group chat.

“We are fans. Just like you. And that’s what this new era of football on BBC Sport is all about… you.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.