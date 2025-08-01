8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown has confirmed the cast for this week’s episode 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is back for another week.

Jimmy Carr is on hosting duties once again for the comedy hit.

But who else will be appearing on the show?

It is a Friday night and that can mean only one thing - it is time for a brand new 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. The legendary panel show returned for a new season last week and will continue tonight (August 1).

A spin-off of 8 Out of 10 Cats and also iconic game show Countdown it features Jimmy Carr on hosting duty. First launched back in 2012 it has become a firm fixture on Channel 4 in the decade plus since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has featured numerous iconic comedians over the years - including Sean Lock up to his death in 2021. But who is on the show this week?

Who hosts 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown?

Susie Dent with Jimmy Carr and Rachel Riley on 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown | Channel 4

Jimmy Carr has been the host of the show since it premiered back in 2012. He has remained in the hot seat throughout the show’s decade plus on television.

He was the host of 8 Out of 10 Cats, before it crossed over with Countdown. Carr’s stand-up comedy can be found on Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown?

Jimmy Carr will be joined by some of the country’s funniest minds for another episode of the panel show. The cast this week includes:

Joe Wilkinson

Josh Widdicombe

Rhod Gilbert

Thaniya Moore

Joe Kent-Walters (aka Frankie Monroe) - dictionary corner

Regular Countdown mathematician Rachel Riley and lexicographer Susie Dent are on hand to adjudicate, while alternative comedian Joe Kent-Walters (aka Frankie Monroe) sits alongside Susie in Dictionary Corner.

When is 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown on TV?

Having premiered last week, series 28 of the panel show is back for another episode. It is set to start at 9pm on Channel 4 - and will run for approximately an hour.

Fans can expect the show to air on Friday over the coming weeks. The exact length of the season has yet to be confirmed.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.