A new semester has begun at Wednesday and there will be quite a lot of new faces. The highly anticipated second season of the Netflix hit is finally here.
The first four episodes arrive nearly three years after the show became a blockbuster hit on the streaming service. Wednesday’s second season will continue in just shy of a month on September 4.
One of the stars of season one will not be back for series two - find out why. Remind yourself of the key plot points from the first set of episodes, before you start watching Wednesday’s latest episode.
But who are the actors returning for season two - and who are the new faces? Here’s all you need to know.
