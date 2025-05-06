Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC has confirmed the line-up for Who Do You Think You Are? in series 22 🕵️‍♂️

BBC has announced the line-up for Who Do You Think You Are?

It includes a Hollywood star and a legend of the TV screen.

But who is on the BBC show tonight?

Ross Kemp will be the latest star to appear on the long-running BBC show Who Do You Think You Are? He will be diving into his own family history starting with one of his great-grandfathers.

The full line-up for the 2025 series has been revealed by the broadcast. It is airing weekly on Tuesday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.

But who else will appear this season as well as Ross Kemp? Here’s all you need to know:

Which celeb is on Who Do You Think You Are? this week?

Ross Kemp in Who Do You Think You Are? | BBC

Former EastEnders favourite and documentary star Ross Kemp will be the latest star to trace his family history on the BBC show. He is set to appear on the programme today (May 6).

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “He starts with his maternal great-grandfather Arthur Chalmers, finding out he served in the Merchant Navy during two world wars. Ross then turns his attention to his four-time great-grandfather on his father's side, who joined the Royal Navy as a drummer boy when he was only 13 and served in the Napoleonic Wars.”

What time is Who Do You Think You Are? on TV?

The latest episode of the long-running show’s 22nd series is due to start on BBC One/ iPlayer at 9pm today (May 6). Who Do You Think You Are? will continue to air weekly on Tuesdays throughout its current season.

Episodes will run for approximately one hour, finishing at around 10pm. It is followed by the BBC News at 10pm.

Who Do You Think You Are? line-up for 2025 confirmed

The first two episodes of the current season saw first Hollywood star Andrew Garfield looking back through his family tree. Last week featured BBC presenter Mishal Husain.

Ross Kemp is the focus of series 22 episode three airing today. The full list for the season is:

Andrew Garfield

Diane Morgan

Mishal Husain

Ross Kemp

Aisling Bea

Will Young

Fred Sirieix

Layton Williams

Simon Young, BBC Head of History, said: “The stellar line-up this year is a real treat for our audiences. But so is the history, from the shock of a royal ancestor to epic stories of survival. And that’s why this series endures, because it hints at the amazing family micro-histories that make all of us who we are.”

Colette Flight, Executive Producer for Wall to Wall Media, added: “Spanning centuries and travelling the globe, Who Do You Think You Are? is back, with eight much-loved celebrities to entertain and captivate us as they delve into their family histories.

“As they discover their ancestors’ adventures, triumphs, trials and tribulations, their rich family stories reveal incredible snapshots of history, including one of the greatest villains of Medieval England, the evacuation at Dunkirk, rescuing art looted by the Nazis, and the birth of American Independence.”

