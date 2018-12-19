What to expect from Bingo Revolution at Sunderland’s Bonded Warehouse

Forget what you think you know about legs eleven and two fat ladies – this is bingo, but not as we know it.

The humble numbers game has been turned on its head in recent years by events companies across the country who’ve injected it with music, comedy, audience interaction and more.

Bingo Revolution at Bonded Warehouse

In Sunderland, Bingo Revolution regularly attracts a full house with its quirky take on the 90-ball game.

It’s bingo hall is the Bonded Warehouse in Sunderland’s Fish Quay which opened at the beginning of the year under new ownership as a multi-purpose bar and events space.

Around £250,000 has been ploughed into the renovation and it shows in the sympathetic makeover at this industrial chic warehouse.

Bingo Revolution takes place in the upstairs function room under the rafters and fairy lights of this historic building. It’s a stunning room, with its own bar and outdoor terrace with a kitchen that works perfectly for events like this.

Dabbers in hand, we took our seats along the benches for four rounds of bingo as called by compere Tom Allen, who gets things off to a festive start for the Christmas run of shows by flinging antlers and Santa hats into the crowd.

He’s ably assisted by Granny Fanny who helps to dish out the prizes with her blue sense of humour.

As the night goes on, the crowds get louder and the prizes get more off the wall, from an inflatable penguin to a giant dinosaur, as well as cold hard cash.

Music comes thick and fast too, with classic tunes from the likes of Bryan Adams, Black Eyed Peas, Abba and dance bangers like Freed from Desire. Get ready to get up off those benches.

If two people call at the same time it leads to a dance-off as a decider and those vying for prizes had no qualms about getting on stage and showing what they’re made of – this is not a night of bingo for shy types.

Food can be bought from the Fat Hippo counter who are famed for their gourmet burgers and loaded fries which were excellent, as always.

•Remaining Christmas dates are on December 20 and 22, and dates have also been announced for January 19 and February 1. All tickets include your bingo book, dabber and entertainment for the night. Tickets are available from the website at all times and behind the bar Wednesday-Sunday. Entry will only be permitted with a valid paper/e-ticket.

The event is for over 18s only. Tickets are £10 at https://bondedwarehouse.co.uk









