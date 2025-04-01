Waterloo Road cast: who are actors in series 15 and who is new for 2025
- Waterloo Road’s 15th series is coming to a conclusion.
- The season finale is set to air on BBC tonight.
- But who is in the cast for the latest season?
The end of term bell is set to ring at Waterloo Road this evening as the latest season comes to a conclusion. The titular school has seen plenty of new faces enter its halls this season.
Waterloo Road returned back in February and after eight weeks its 15th series is set to come to a conclusion tonight (April 1). The Beeb has confirmed its future through to 2026 - so it is going nowhere in the short term.
But who is in the cast of Waterloo Road this year? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is in the cast of Waterloo Road?
Main adults
- Lindsey Coulson as Dame Stella Drake
- James Baxter as Joe Casey
- Saira Choudhry as Nisha Chandra
- Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell
- Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie
- Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker
- Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters
- Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt
- Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers
- Adam Thomas as Donte Charles
Pupils
- Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters
- Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Jackson
- Chiamaka Ulebor as Shola Aku
- Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie
- Zak Sutcliffe as Schumacher "Schuey" Weever
- Tillie Amartey as Stacey "Stace" Neville
- Liam Scholes as Noel McManus
- Maisie Robinson as Portia Weever
- Aabay Noor Ali as Mollie 'Mog' Richardson
- Sonya Nisa as Aleena Qureshi
- Miya Ocego as Lois Taylor-Brown
- Danny Murphy as Luca Smith
- Matthew Khan as Jared Jones
- Lucy Chambers as Cat Guthrie
- Niamh Blackshaw as Agnes Eccleston
- Cory McClane as Ashton Stone
Recurring
- Kerry Howard as Serena Michelle
- DaviesHollie-Jay Bowes as Debs Rafferty
- Ryan Clayton as Mike Rutherford
- Tom Wells as Marc Todd
- Lauren Patel as Jas Sharma
Guest
- Olly Rhodes as Billy Savage
- Jason Merrells as Jack Rimmer
- Zeriozha Annika as Celine Stone
- Louise Willoughby as Miss Sendall
Who was new to the cast of Waterloo Road in 2025?
There have been plenty of new faces walking the halls of Waterloo Road this year. It includes Lindsey Coulson, who will play the new headteacher Dame Stella Drake who is described as “a powerful living legend”.
Zeriozha Annika is returning to Waterloo Road after 16 years away, she is back as Celine Stone (formerly Celine Dixon) and is the mother of a student. However there is some mystery around “Who’s this kid and who’s the father?"
Cory McClane is playing Celine’s son Ashton Stone. He is described as “a likeable lad who has a kind heart and caring nature”.
Also joining the cast for the new season is Niamh Blackshaw, who plays a new student called Agnes Ecclestone. She is described as “a passionate, moral led and principled Christian who is deeply committed to her faith” but does have a bit of a “rebellious streak”.
Another new student heading to Waterloo Road this season is Cat Guthrie, who is played by Lucy Chambers. Cat is described as “out and proud” and although she identifies as a lesbian, “Cat refuses to be labelled”.
A new teacher who will be joining the staff at Waterloo Road in 2025 is Jas Sharma, played by Lauren Patel. The character is described as a “vibrant early career teacher” who arrives at Waterloo Road with all the “passion and naiveté of someone who hasn’t spent long in a school before”.
Who has left the cast of Waterloo Road?
Jason Manford made a splash when he joined the cast of the BBC drama for series 14 last year, playing headteacher Steve Savage. He was arrested at the end of the last season, after helping his son Billy cover up the death of pupil Boz Osbourne.
