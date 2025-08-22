Thousands of people packed into Sunderland's Keel Square ahead of the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup tonight.

More than 42,000 tickets have been sold for one of the biggest games in the tounament’s history with an almost 600% spike in train bookings as visitors flock to the city.

Hosting the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is a huge honour for Sunderland who will tonight have the world’s eyes upon it.

Red Roses will be taking on the USA in the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at 7.30pm.

It comes at the city’s regenerational ambitions gather pace and the city’s landscape begins to change. The city was awarded City of Music status for 2025.

The Fan Village remains open tomorrow, August 23, with a host of live music and performances.

The popular Sunniside Food Market will also relocate to Keel Square for the day.