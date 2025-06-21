Watch as hundreds head to Roker to watch the Summer Solstice sunrise
The Summer Solstice marks the day the Northern hemisphere sees the most daylight, and residents from across the North East flocked to the coast on Saturday morning to watch as the day got underway.
It was an early start, with the sun rising at 4:26am, marking the start of the longest day of 2025.
Cafes along the Roker coastline opened early to welcome the crowds, some of whom watched the event in the sea after swimming out or from paddleboards.
The day fell on the warmest weekend of the year so far, with temperatures already at 17°C before the sun worked its way into the sky.
We were there to watch the moment the sun rose over our horizon.
