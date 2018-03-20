Venues announced for Sunderland Shorts film festival

Bitesize blockbusters will be showcased across Sunderland when the city rolls out the red carpet for the North East’s biggest festival of short films.

A series of screenings for Sunderland Shorts 4, will be shown at four venues in the city, from May 3-5.

The Peacock, the Fire Station, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, and The Looking Glass, formerly The Place in Sunniside, will be the venues showing the mini masterpieces.

Event organiser, Anne Tye, festival director, said: “We are delighted that so many venues jumped at the chance to host screenings – it is real recognition of the fact Sunderland Shorts has very quickly become a much-valued part of the city’s cultural calendar.

“It is important to us that the people of Sunderland embrace this festival and the important role it plays in our cultural offer, but it is equally vital that we showcase our fantastic city to the many people who arrive here for the festival itself – by scheduling screenings at different locations we are demonstrating the beauty of Sunniside, lively new social offer of the Peacock and The Looking Glass, our historical past in the Museum and Winter Gardens and our fantastic new arts and culture hub at the Fire Station.”

The first screening will be a pre-event showcase of short films made by students from the region’s universities and young people on Wednesday May 2, at the Peacock, just off Keel Square.

The professional competition gets underway on the evening of Thursday May 3 at The Fire Station and the Friday night of the festival will see a late-night showcase of horror movies at the Museum and Winter Gardens.