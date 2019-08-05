Venue for Sunderland ‘Til I Die lecture changed as tickets snapped up
Tickets for a lecture from the man behind an extraordinary television series have all been snapped up.
Leo Pearlman is a producer and the managing director at Fulwell '73, the company that made Sunderland 'Til I Die, the highly popular and critically acclaimed fly-on-the-wall documentary series about Sunderland AFC, first shown on Netflix in December 2018.
The lecture will be hosted by BBC presenter, Jeff Brown and due to high demand the event has been moved to a bigger venue. It will now be held in the university’s Sir Tom Cowie Lecture Theatre on Wednesday, September 18.
The eight-part series highlighted the relentless passion that Sunderland supporters have for their football club, taking viewers through the deep lows and rare highs of SAFC's disastrous 2017-18 Championship campaign, following relegation from the Premier League the previous season.
As well as players and club bosses, the series concentrated on other crucial staff, such as in the ticket office and kitchens.
The series ended with a second successive relegation, but also on a note of optimism as the club’s new regime entered under chairman Stewart Donald.
The first episode received a premiere at the Empire Theatre and was very well received.
The Echo revealed in February that a second series, based on the 2018-19 season in League One, is to be made.
As the name of his company suggests, Leo Pearlman is a huge Sunderland fan, as are his partners and cousins, brothers Gabe and Ben Turner.
Fulwell ‘73 was founded in 2005 takes its name from the Fulwell End at Roker Park, where the partners watched matches during their childhood, while ‘73 refers to the year of the famous FA Cup win.
Pearlman is also a highly successful documentary film producer and will discuss at the lecture his other successes, such as One Direction: This Is Us which took over $70m at the box office, The Class of 92, which is the most successful British sports documentary of all time.
More recently he produced the hugely successful documentary, Bros: After the Screaming Stops.