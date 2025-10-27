Your chance to win tickets to a top show at Sunderland Empire

Fancy a night at the theatre for free?

We have a pair of tickets to give away for opening night of Sunny Afternoon at Sunderland Empire on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

SUNNY-AFTERNOON-UK-Tour.-Danny-Horn-and-Company | Manuel-Harlan

Celebrating the sound of iconic British band The Kinks, the Olivier Award-Winning musical charts their euphoric highs and agonising lows through an back catalogue of chart-toppers, including You Really Got Me, Lola and All Day and All of the Night.

The show runs in Sunderland from November 4-8, with Danny Horn playing Ray Davies, Oliver Hoare as Dave Davies, Harry Curley as Peter Quaife and Zakarie Stokes as Mick Avory.

Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious ‘60s, Sunny Afternoon is a moving celebration of the life and music of the band that helped define an era.

Sunny Afternoon has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies.

Win

SUNNY AFTERNOON UK Tour.-Danny-Horn-Oliver-Hoare-Zakarie-Stokes-and-Harry-Curley.- | ManuelHarlan

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away a pair of tickets to Sunny Afternoon at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 4.

Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these is a Kinks track?

A:: You Really Got Something

B:: You Really Got Me

C:: You Really Got Rhythm

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, October 31.

The winner will be notified via email.