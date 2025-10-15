Your chance to see world class music in Sunderland for a fiver

Mackems are being given the chance to see world class music for the price of pint.

To give more people the chance to enjoy the rich sound of live orchestral music, The Fire Station is running a £5 ticket offer.

Royal Northern Sinfonia perform at The Fire Station, Sunderland. | Photo by Thomas Jackson

The offer gives first-time attendees the chance to experience upcoming concerts in the Royal Northern Sinfonia 2025/26 season, including the season’s opener, Brahms Violin Concerto, on Thursday 16 October 2025 at 7.30pm.

There’s also a matinee on Sunday 10 May 2026: Dvořák and Mozart Serenades.

The £5 offer is open to Sunderland residents who have never been to a Royal Northern Sinfonia performance at The Fire Station before, and applies to both the show on the 16 October 2025 and the performance on the 10 May 2026.

How to claim

To claim, residents simply need to visit The Fire Station box office – open Wednesday to Saturday between 2pm and 6pm – show proof of address and purchase their tickets.

Royal Northern Sinfonia is known for its distinctive energy, warmth, and world-class performances.

Since 2022, the orchestra has proudly called The Fire Station its exclusive home in Sunderland, performing a dedicated series of concerts each season in the venue’s stunning 550-seat auditorium.

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director for The Fire Station, said: “We’re thrilled to be in the third year of our partnership with Royal Northern Sinfonia at The Fire Station.

“For just £5, Sunderland residents can come and enjoy world-class classical music live on their doorstep – no prior knowledge needed!

“It’s all about the joy and thrill of hearing amazing musicians in a beautiful and intimate space, and we hope it inspires some first-time classical concertgoers to join us.”

Visit thefirestation.org.uk/whats-on/classical to see the full Royal Northern Sinfonia season.