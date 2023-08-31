Young dancers to perform Coppélia at Sunderland Empire
Three performances of the ballet Coppélia will be staged at the Sunderland Empire over September 1 and 2, all featuring young people from Sunderland.
The English Youth Ballet (EYB) is staging the production after holding auditions earlier in the year.
The production will star six international principal dancers and showcase the talents of 80 young dancers from Wearside and the surrounding area.
The story follows the escapades of the dreamy Franz and how he comically falls in love with a beautiful, life-like doll Coppélia, who is created by the eccentric-yet-mysterious inventor, Dr Coppelius.
Janet Lewis OBE, EYB Director, said: “English Youth Ballet’s aim is to provide performance experience to aspiring young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live.
"The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company.
"They learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as well as improving their technique.
"I am always amazed at how quickly the young dancers progress and how positive they are when presented with new challenges.”
Tickets are on sale at www.atgtickets.com/sunderland