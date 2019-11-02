Win a Wynyard Hall afternoon tea for two at new 'bump and me' event

The bump and me event takes place at Wynyard Hall

The world’s largest baby swim school, Water Babies, has teamed up with retailer Mamas & Papas to offer tips and advice on parenthood in the first Bump and Me event which includes an afternoon tea at the award-winning Wynyard Hall, which lies between Hartlepool and Sedgefield.

The afternoon will allow guests to engage with a panel of baby experts including midwives and health visitors, shop for all those baby must-haves as well as the chance to walk away with prizes such as swimming lessons for parents and babies, a £500 VIP shopping experience from Mamas and Papas and a whole host of essentials including cots and prams.

Pamela Hargreaves, owner of Water Babies in Durham and Teesside, said: “Having been to lots of baby fairs, we’ve found they can be quite overwhelming. We wanted to create a new event, where guests had the time to ask all the questions they wanted and to meet other like-minded people.

Pamela Hargreaves from Water Babies with Tammy and Victoria of Mamas and Papas Teesside

“We’ve got all sorts of items from a £500 shopping experience, to cots, highchairs and feeding equipment, swimming lessons and lots more to be given away on the day.”

All guests attending the event which is taking place on Friday, November 8 from 11am-3pm will receive a goody bag and places are available at £22pp including afternoon tea.

Bump and Me is sponsored by baby nursery brand, Mamas & Papas. Lucy Burns, marketing executive said: “There’s so many options available to new parents in terms of what to buy and it’s so important they feel they can make informed choices.”

Win

To be in with a chance of winning afternoon tea for two at the event, worth £44, answer this question: which of these is a popular tea?

A:: Earl Grey

B:: Earl Pink

C:: Earl Green