Win Valentine's tickets to see Dolly Parton musical at Sunderland Empire

Fancy treating your Valentine to theatre tickets?

The comedy musical celebrates the music of Dolly Parton | Submitted

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away a pair of tickets to see Dolly Parton musical comedy Here You Come Again on Friday, February 14.

Running at the Empire from Tuesday, February 11 to Saturday, February 15, the show features hits Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more and tells the story of a diehard fan whose imagined version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.

The comedy was originally written by multi-Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre, who also directs, and writer and actor Tricia Paoluccio, who co-writes and stars as Dolly.

Acclaimed British TV and theatre writer Jonathan Harvey, who has also penned episodes of Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street, provides additional material for the production’s UK run.

The plot follows the story of diehard Dolly fan Kevin | Submitted

Speaking about what audiences can expect from the show, Tricia said: “I think every audience member, no matter who they are, will find something very relatable in the character of Kevin (brilliantly portrayed by Stevie Webb).

“And I think they’ll find the show to be really funny, with lots of laughs, but they’ll also be surprised by how deep and emotional it is. It’s a play with music, with the side benefit of it also sometimes feeling like a Dolly Parton concert.”

Win tickets for the show on Friday, February 14 | Submitted

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Here You Come Again for the 7.30pm show at Sunderland Empire on Friday, February 14 answer this question: which movie featured Dolly Parton’s track I Will Always Love You?

A:: The Bodyguard

B:: Titanic

C:: Dances with Wolves

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, February 10.

The winner will be notified by email.

T&Cs: Tickets are non-transferable. No monetary value will be given.