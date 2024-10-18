Win tickets to your choice of show at Sunderland Empire

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Oct 2024, 14:42 BST
There’s a trio of one-night shows heading to Sunderland Empire - and we have two pairs of tickets to give away for each.

You can choose from one of the shows below:

It's A Beautiful Noise Show - The Orchestral Edition - Thursday, October 24

Paying homage to Neil Diamond’s classic back catalogue, It’s A Beautiful Noise recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Performed by a live orchestra, Fisher Stevens breathes new life into Diamond's greatest hits, including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin Rosie and more.

Queen By Candlelight - Saturday, October 26

Queen by Candlelight
Queen by Candlelight | Submitted

Featuring a cast of West End Singers accompanied by a live rock band, experience some of the most iconic Queen songs of all time, including Bohemian Rhapsody, It’s a Kind of Magic, We Are The Champions, Who Wants to Live Forever and many more - all by candlelight.

The Ultimate Boyband Party Show - Sunday, October 27

Cue the wind machine and get ready to celebrate the ;90s with this tribute to the boy bands who defined a decade.

The show features the music of Blue, Boyzone, NSync, Westlife, Backstreet Boys, Take That and many more with more than 30 pop classics including One Love, Words, Love Me For A Reason, Bye Bye Bye, Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, I Want It That Way, Pray and Relight My Fire.

Win

We have two pairs of tickets to give away for each of the above shows.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to your choice of the three listed, complete this Queen song: It’s a Kind of.....

A: Magic

B: Mystery

C: Music

Email your answer, along with your contact details and choice of show, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The winner will be notified by email.

Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given. 

Usual National World competition rules apply.

