Win tickets to Trevor Nelson's Soul Nation at Fire Station Sunderland

Trevor Nelson is set to get Sunderland dancing this summer - and you could be there for free.

The BBC Radio and MTV legend is bringing his Soul Nation party to the Parade Ground at The Fire Station as part of the venue’s outdoor concert series from 4pm on Saturday, August 24.

Trevor Nelson, photographed by Derek Bremner | Derek Bremner

The award-winning DJ and champion for RnB music worldwide currently broadcasts on two of the BBC’s most popular music networks.

For BBC Radio 2, Trevor Nelson’s Rhythm Nation is live four nights a week, Monday to Thursday (10pm- Midnight) and for BBC Radio 1Xtra Trevor Goes Old Skool airs every Sunday (11am-1pm).

Trevor has won numerous honours including four MOBOS and an MBE for his work with the millennium volunteers.

In 2010 he was awarded a special gold lifetime achievement award for his services to broadcasting at the Sony Radio Academy Awards.

He has released 12 successful compilation albums over the last 20 years, the most recent being Trevor Nelson Soul Selection and Trevor Nelson Slow Jams.

He continues to headline live music events across the UK under his brand Soul Nation, and partygoers can expect a proper, old school RnB party on August 24, with Trevor playing tunes from Luther Van Dross, Usher, Beyonce and much more in between.

Support comes in the form of DJ Jus' Neil and live PA from Rose Windross - the first lady of Soul II Soul.

*Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation is at Fire Station Sunderland on Saturday, August 24. Tickets from firestation.org.uk

WIN

We’ve teamed up with The Fire Station to give away three pairs of tickets to Trevor Nelson.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair , answer this question: which of these is a classic Soul II Soul track?

A:: Back to Life

B:: Back to Black

C:: Back to Mine

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday August 1.