Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland AFC take on Portsmouth this Saturday at the Stadium of Light – and you could be there for free.
The Black Cats will be hoping to repeat their victory over the South Coast side in last season’s play offs.
To be in with a chance of winning the pair of tickets, answer this question: who scored the winning goal last time the two teams went head to head at the Stadium of Light?
A: Chris Maguire
B: Chris Brown
C: Chris Waddle
Email your answer, and your daytime contact number, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Friday, August 16. The winner will be contacted by phone on the morning of August 16. They, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from the Echo offices at North East Business and Innovation Centre, Wearfield Enterprise Park East, during office hours on August 16.