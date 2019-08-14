Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland AFC take on Portsmouth this Saturday at the Stadium of Light – and you could be there for free.

By Katy Wheeler
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 16:45
The Stadium of Light

The Black Cats will be hoping to repeat their victory over the South Coast side in last season’s play offs.

To be in with a chance of winning the pair of tickets, answer this question: who scored the winning goal last time the two teams went head to head at the Stadium of Light?

A: Chris Maguire

B: Chris Brown

C: Chris Waddle

Email your answer, and your daytime contact number, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Friday, August 16. The winner will be contacted by phone on the morning of August 16. They, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from the Echo offices at North East Business and Innovation Centre, Wearfield Enterprise Park East, during office hours on August 16.