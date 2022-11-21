Win tickets to see Republica perform SAFC anthem Ready to Go at The Fire Station

The Fire Station will host the iconic techno-pop, punk band on Friday, February 3 – and tickets are selling fast.

Republica ensured the Stadium of Light was Ready to Go when their Number One hit was used for SAFC players to run out to for the first time in 1997.

Although it has been a while since the anthem was used at the stadium, there has been pressure from some fans to reintroduce the song, as it echoes more successful times at SAFC.

Republica are heading to Sunderland

Most Popular

Now those fans – and many others – can enjoy the song live through Republica’s appearance at The Fire Station.

The band was formed in 1994, with a line-up of co-founders Tim Dorney (keyboard) and Johnny Male (guitar) alongside front woman Saffron.

Between 1996 and 1999, Republica sold an incredible three million albums and clinched Top 5 slots in the UK, America and Europe with platinum sales across the globe, while their hit single Ready to Go soared to Number One in many countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire Station Auditorium.

The band has never really been away, with their music becoming the soundtrack to the past few decades – Ready to Go featured in the recent Captain Marvel movie and on more than 300 films and adverts.

Celebrated film-maker Wes Craven selected Republica’s hit single, Drop Dead Gorgeous for the soundtrack to his hit movie Scream and invited them to perform at its Hollywood premiere.

With her unique sound Saffron has been in demand from a host of the world’s biggest music acts, including The Prodigy, who used her vocals Fuel My Fire from their critically acclaimed Fat of the Land album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saffron also worked with The Cure on single Just Say Yes; collaborated with Junkie XL for his 2003 album Radio JXL: A Broadcast and scored a number one dance single with him; she duetted with Gary Numan; recorded Pork-U-Pine with Jeff Beck for his album, Jeff; worked with DJ Carl Cox on Get What You Paid 4 and also worked with artists including Jah Wobble, Mark Moore, St Etienne and The Shamen.

Republica’s first album was reissued as a deluxe triple CD in 2020 and a highly-anticipated new album is due.

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director of The Fire Station, said: “There can be few bands with such a close connection to Sunderland and I can’t wait to see the reception Republica get when they take to the stage, and then when they play Ready to Go to a Mackem audience.

“It will be a special night and I urge people to get their tickets now as they’re going very quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Republica tickets, from £16.50, are available from www.thefirestation.org.uk

WIN

We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to see Republica at The Fire Station on Friday, February 3, as well as a bottle of wine from the foyer bar.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of the lead singer in Republica?

Advertisement Hide Ad