Win tickets to see Don Mclean at Middlesbrough Town Hall
Singer-songwriter and folk-rock icon Don will perform at Middlesbrough Town Hall as part of his current transatlantic tour – and you could be there for free.
Responsible for the global classic American Pie, Don will perform at the venue on Thursday, August 29, and we have two pairs of tickets to give away.
With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, the singer is one of America’s most beloved country artists and is widely regarded as one of the most prolific songwriters of all time.
Having received global acclaim for his recently released 19th studio album, Botanical Gardens, Don is back on the road with new material and promises to deliver classics from his substantial back catalogue which boasts American Pie – officially crowned as the fifth greatest song of the 20th Century – and other chart-topping hits such as Crying, Vincent (Starry Night); Castle in the Air and And I Love You So.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: What is the name of Don McLean’s most famous song?
A: American Pie
B: British Pie
Sign up to our daily newsletter
C: Mud Pie
Email your answer, with your contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Monday, August 12.
Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. Full Ts and Cs at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/
Tickets for Don McLean in Concert are £37.50 (subject to booking fee).
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxx xxx xxx xxx x xxx xxx xxxx x xxx xxxx xxx xxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxxxx xxxx xx xxx xxxxx xx xxxx xxxx xxxx xx xx xxx xxxx xxx xx xxx xxx xxxxx xxx xxx xxxxxxxxxxxx x xjh fjdfh adh fd fdh ajhfdhfa dfhdfdf ajfhdf jhajfh safhakfhdf dfahfdaj fadfaf dfa ahfajdfhdjafhdj hadfadfa fhadfjheirafh ajdfhaluaf dfhkajfheuaeuafh akjdfh aeuayhef adja skfh ayreia hfdj kaye rieua fhakjry ea fhieu fhjas yeiuahfa jhdsjah fdhfa ia ailsh fhh fhfh ka kak sjdjd j ksjh h hsh dk kdk d kk ahd hdh hf ak dk h fah hf hfh ahhf HH hh H HH HF HF HF FH H EE H FF FF H