Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Rotherham United
Sunderland AFC take on Rotherham United on Tuesday, September 17 – and you could be there for free.
We have a pair of tickets to give away for the East Stand at Tuesday night’s match which kicks off at the Stadium of Light 7.45pm.
The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league games this season.
To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question: which of these footballers has played for both Sunderland and Rotherham?
A:: John O’Shea
B:: John Mullin
C:: John Mensah
Email your answer, along with your name and daytime contact, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Monday, September 16. The winner, or a representative, must be available to collect the tickets from the JPI Media offices, publisher of the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette, at North East BIC, Wearfield, Enterprise Park East, Sunderland.
Usual JPI Media Competition rules apply. Available here.