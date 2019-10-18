Win tickets to see first SAFC home game under new manager Phil Parkinson

Fancy going to Tuesday night’s match for free?

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 18th October 2019, 2:02 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 2:06 pm
Win tickets to new Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson's first home game on Tuesday night.

We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to see Sunderland AFC take on Tranmere Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, October 22 – which will be the first home match under new manager Phil Parkinson.

The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league games and are for the East Stand.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: Which ground does Tranmere Rovers play at?

A:: Anfield

B:: Prenton Park

C:: Goodison Park

Email your answer, along with your name and daytime contact number, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Tuesday, October 22.

The winner, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from our offices at North East BIC, Hylton Riverside, during office hours on October 22.

Usual JPI Media competition rules apply.