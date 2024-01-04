You and your friends could have a night out at the theatre for free.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dust off your suspenders, The Rocky Horror Show is time warping its way to Wearside this month - and you could be there for free.

The Rocky Horror Show is heading to Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We've teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away four tickets to the show which is running at the theatre from January 8-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seasoned actor and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Joe McFadden will join the tour of the classic musical for a limited run in Sunderland as the Narrator.

Joe said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to play the Narrator in Sunderland. My time in The Rocky Horror Show last year was an absolute blast so I am looking forward to donning my fishnets once more as the Narrator and Time Warping with audiences at the Empire in Sunderland.”

Joe McFadden

Joining Joe on stage in Sunderland will be West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys/Legally Blonde) continuing in the iconic role of Frank, Richard Meek (Hairspray/Spamlot) makes a welcome return as Brad and is joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia/Chicago) as Janet.

Meanwhile, Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys/Jesus Christ Superstar) once again reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 2000 performances around the world.

Read More 14 places that are ideal for a pre-theatre meal ahead of a Sunderland Empire show

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world and last year celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries, translated into 20 languages and is famed for its audience participation and fancy dress.

The show recently celebrated its 50th anniversary

Speaking about how the show came about, its creator Richard O'Brien said: “Back in the 1970’s when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature who would have known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show.

"To be celebrating fifty years is beyond my wildest expectations - from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London. The fact that The Rocky Horror show continues to delight audiences as it tours the UK fifty years on is simply thrilling. The Rocky Horror Show is one of Britain’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: The Rocky Horror Show is at Sunderland Empire from January 8-13. Tickets from at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland

WIN

You and your friends could be there for free

We've teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give one lucky reader four tickets to Rocky Horror Show for them and their friends.

The tickets are for the opening night performance at 8pm on Monday, January 8.

No monetary value will be given and tickets are non transferable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these is a famous Rocky Horror song?

A. Time Warp

B. Time after Time

C. Time of my Life

Email your answer with your name, address and contact telephone number to [email protected] by 3pm on Friday, January 5.