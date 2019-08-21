Win tickets for you and your friends to see Love Island star Tommy Fury in Sunderland
Love Island runner-up Tommy Fury is heading to a Sunderland nightclub – and you and your friends could be there for free.
Millions tuned in to see the boxer come second with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in the Love Island final last month, despite being the favourites to win the popular series.
And soon after it was announced that Tommy will be making a club appearance at Illusions in Holmeside, Sunderland, on Saturday, November 9.
Clubbers will be able to get a selfie with the Love Island favourite at the event, which is expected to sell out.
Early bird tickets have already sold out, but some general release tickets, priced £7 are available here.
However we have four tickets, for a winner and three of their friends, to attend the event for free.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who won Love Island 2019?
A: Amber and Greg
B: Amber and Michael
C: Amber and Curtis
Email your answer, along with your contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by August 30.
The winner and all their friends must be 18 or over on the night of the event. Proof of ID will be required on the night. To qualify to enter you must be resident in the UK or Republic of Ireland.
No data or information will be passed on to any third parties. Normal JPI Media competition rules apply. They’re available at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/